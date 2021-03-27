24-hour operation rooms channel info on Covid at higher learning institutions, says Noraini

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad (left) said it was set up under the Risk Management Plan to safeguard the welfare and safety of students in IPT. — Photo by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — A 24-hour Operation Room has been set up in institutions of higher learning (IPT) throughout the country which serves as an information collection centre and provides feedback, including on Covid-19 cases.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said it was set up under the Risk Management Plan to safeguard the welfare and safety of students in IPT.

“I am aware and understand the concerns of parents and students. InsyaAllah, KPT (Higher Education Ministry) will do its best to ensure the safety and welfare of our students continue to be protected,” she said when winding up debate during the Wanita Umno general assembly here today.

The Wanita Umno chief said the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the admission of students and while on campus had also been prepared apart from the Crisis Management Plan for the long and medium-term.

“It is to make it easier for parents and students to get information on issues or questions that are frequently raised, a compilation of frequently asked questions is also provided,” she said.

Meanwhile, Noraini said the participation of women in political leadership is still far behind, which is only 10.8 per cent compared to men.

“I urge all political parties, especially Umno, to implement a policy that requires 30 per cent women’s participation in elections.

“Umno as a mature party must champion this empowerment agenda. Women candidates need to be fielded in seats where they can win. Do not field everyone in difficult seats,” she said.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in his winding-up speech said, Umno Youth wanted PAS to state its stance on whether or not to remain with Umno in the Muafakat Nasional (MN).

He said the matter was important to enable MN to prepare for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Before we enter the battlefield, we need to know who our enemies are, who our friends are...the friends who will be with us until the end,” he said.

Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan said Umno needed to set aside the party election matters for now to focus on the GE15 preparations.

“Umno also needs to focus on fielding more talented young leaders as candidates in GE15 and 30 per cent women candidates for parliamentary seats.

“Apart from that, an aggressive strategy must be formulated to win the hearts of young voters, stay united, respect each other and show solidarity in defending party institutions,” she said. — Bernama