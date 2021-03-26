Labuan Health Dept: New Covid-19 cluster detected in college

Labuan has a total number of 2,305 Covid-19 cases as of noon today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LABUAN, March 26 — The new Covid-19 cluster in Merinding, as announced on Thursday, involves a higher learning institution located near Kampung Merinding, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said at least five cases were detected at the Labuan Matriculation College (LMC), with 1,010 individuals, including lecturers, having undergone the Covid-19 swab test so far.

“We are doing our best to contain the spread of the virus among the students and lecturers. With movement restricted following the declaration of the cluster, we hope that the standard operating procedure (SOP) is fully complied with,” he told Bernama today.

LMC director Idris Omar, when contacted, confirmed that the cluster involved the college, with all 2,800 students and lecturers undergoing quarantine within its premises since yesterday.

“This is a great challenge from Allah that we have to endure our priority now is the welfare of our students and lecturers,” he said.

Labuan has a total number of 2,305 Covid-19 cases as of noon today. — Bernama