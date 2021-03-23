No food stall, trucks allowed at PWTC for this weekend’s Umno AGM

Ahmad Maslan said the annual party event will be held via a combination of physical and online events at its 190 divisions. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) will not be allowing any food truck or stall within its premises for this weekend’s Umno annual general meeting (AGM).

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan in a statement said that the historical annual party event will be held for the first time with a combination of physical and online events at its 190 divisions.

“No food stalls and food trucks will be allowed to operate,” Ahmad said.

The statement said that the National Security Council (NSC) and the police had approved AGM 2020 through a letter on March 19.

On February 23, Ahmad Maslan announced that the party’s AGM is scheduled for March 27 and 28.

The AGM was supposed to be held last year but deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently set for last month on January 30 and 31, until it was delayed again by the current movement control order (MCO) and the Emergency declaration.