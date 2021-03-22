Anwar arrives at MACC to meet agency’s chief over politicians switching sides enticement claims

Opposition Leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at the MACC headquarters compound to meet MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki in Putrajaya, March 22, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Mar 22 — Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today for a meeting with the agency’s chief Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

The Port Dickson MP arrived at 2.53pm for talks with Azam, after accusing the government last week of using public institutions to exert pressure on Opposition politicians to switch sides.

Anwar had tweeted on March 21, that Azam had agreed to a meeting with him today and had expressed hope that the meeting would allow him to raise concerns and help in moving towards a better Malaysia.

Anwar had said there was concern that government agencies such as the MACC, police and the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) were used to assert pressure on MPs.

Anwar had also at that time said that several PKR MPs, including for Sekijang, Padang Serai, Sungai Siput, Putatan and Miri, had claimed to have been threatened or to have been offered enticements in attempts to get them to switch support to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

The latest incident involved Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jeyakumar who jumped ship to PN citing his decision was borne out of extreme frustration, following a series of events which happened over the past year.

Earlier today, Anwar met with Opposition MPs in Parliament to talk about unemployment rate among youths, reconvening Parliament during the emergency Ordinance and the National Immunisation Programme among other things.