Covid-19: Labuan starts second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LABUAN, March 20 ― The second dose vaccination of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine under phase one of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Labuan commenced at vaccination centre in Membedai Health Clinic involving 180 frontliners today.

The vaccination exercise (second dose) will run for nine days for the 2,234 healthcare and non-healthcare frontliners including community leaders and media representatives.

Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail said the second phase of the vaccination exercise is to be carried out in the middle of April (or earlier).

“Our vaccination exercise for phase one ran smoothly and was ahead of schedule, and we are committed to speed up the exercise as quickly as possible,” he told Bernama after the vaccination exercise today.

Rithuan said phase two would involve approximately 27,000 people, with five mobile healthcare personnel conducting house to house vaccination for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Currently, Labuan has three vaccination centres, namely the Membedai Health Clinic, Labuan Nucleus Hospital and Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Membedai.

“We will add four more vaccination centres in all five zones (comprising of 27 villages) in addition to the existing three,” Rithuan said.

Labuan’s Covid-19 immunisation programme is to be completed by November, which is three months ahead of the earlier schedule of February 2022.― Bernama