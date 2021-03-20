Arts activists have no problems complying with filming SOPs

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah at the Malaysia Prihatin Programme at the Temerloh Community College in Pahang, March 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Art activists are adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially in outdoor filming, even though the guidelines are not easy to follow.

Rumah Karya Citra Sdn Bhd production manager Rosmunira Rashid said there was no problem for them to comply with the SOP when filming indoors, but the difficulties arose when filming outdoor.

“Hot weather, limited space, maintaining social distancing in a small space and wearing a face mask at times have been a little inconvenient but we are still adhering to the SOPs set,” she told Bernama.

However, Rosmunira suggested some flexibility on the SOPs at filming locations.

“Due to the SOPs, we are not able to shoot at many scenic locations,” she lamented.

However, actress Nabila Huda was more concerned about the spread of Covid-19 and did not want the SOPs relaxed.

“We should just comply with the SOPs just like other fellow Malaysians, it’s not that difficult,” said Nabila.

Actress Nora Danish said she and the film crew only need to make sure that they follow the SOPs so that filming can continue.

“If we don’t follow SOPs, I would be more concerned about those working behind-the-scene who were badly affected during the MCO.

“We should all follow and observe the SOPs so that shooting can resume,” she said.

Rosmunira, Nabila and Nora were met by Bernama after Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah inspected the filming location and was briefed on the filming activities here today.

On March 9, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said outdoor filming under CMCO and RMCO areas would be subject to SOP under the Creative Content Development and must follow the requirements set by National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas). — Bernama