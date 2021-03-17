New rules for congregational prayers in Federal Territories from tomorrow, says Jawi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Congregational obligatory prayers at mosques and surau in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan can be carried out according to the full capacity of premises with physical distancing of 1.5 metres, effective tomorrow (March 18).

Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said the new ruling was made after obtaining the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He said Friday prayers at mosques and surau where it is allowed to be held, including areas with tents, could also be carried out at full capacity with physical distancing of 1.5m, while lectures were also allowed with the same conditions.

Meanwhile, he said during the month of Ramadan, Tarawih prayers were allowed to be held according to the capacity of the mosque and surau with physical distancing, and it should be limited to 20 rakaat, with the recitation of short surahs or verses.

“ ‘Tazkirah’ is not allowed during the Tarawih. Quran classes can be performed with participants filling half or 50 per cent of the capacity of the main prayer hall, with physical distancing of 1.5m.

“‘Qiamullail’ (night prayers) can be performed 30 minutes before the time of ‘imsak’. Payment of zakat fitrah manually or via direct payment to an ‘amil’ (person authorised to collect zakat) is allowed in addition to online payment or other methods prescribed by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP),” he said.Friday prayer

Apart from that, Mohd Ajib said the breaking of fast or iftar banquets were not allowed, but the Kariah Committee is encouraged to distribute breaking of fast packets to the needy and frontliners.

He said ‘moreh’ (banquet at the mosque or surau during the fasting month) was not allowed, however, the Kariah Committee could provide food packets to members of the congregation to take home after Tarawih prayers.

Mohd Ajib said all the latest rulings were subject to the guidelines and standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health. — Bernama