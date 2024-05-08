KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has inked 14 contracts with local companies valued at RM2.156 billion in conjunction with the Defence Services Asia (DSA) Exhibition & Conference 2024 and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2024.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the signing of the contracts is symbolic of the ministry’s continuous efforts for agencies under its purview.

“The contract segments signed (include) information technology, logistics as well as asset upgrade.

“It shows that KDN views the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) as an important agency that must be supported to ensure its state of readiness,” he told reporters after the contract signing ceremony here today.

Of the 14 contracts signed, 12 were contracts for PDRM worth RM1.57 billion, one was for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) valued at RM529.66 million, and one was for the National Registration Department (JPN) worth RM52.36 million.

Among the high-impact contracts sealed were for the acquisition of a multi-purpose police transport vessel as a cargo carrier (mother ship) and training for the PDRM, as well as the acquisition of four medium lift helicopters for MMEA.

Local companies that signed the contracts include TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, and Labuan Shipyard Engineering Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the helicopter purchase for MMEA is a priority due to the agency’s essential role in safeguarding the nation’s territorial waters which span a very large area and are exposed to a host of potential threats.

“MMEA is a very important agency so it is a priority for us to sign the contract today for the helicopters which should be supplied by the winning company in two years,” he added.

On the RM52.36 million JPN contract, Saifuddin said it is to ensure that JPN remains an important registration agency for keeping records and data of Malaysians. — Bernama