Top Glove charged with failure to provide satisfactory accommodation for workers

A general view of Top Glove’s workers’ living quarters in Meru, Klang December 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, March 16 — Rubber glove manufacturer Top Glove Sdn Bhd was charged at the Sessions Court here, today with 10 counts of failing to provide workers’ accommodations certified by the Labour Department (JTK), last November.

The company, which was represented by its director, pleaded not guilty to all charges before Judge Norashima Khalid.

According to the charges, the company was alleged to have provided their foreign workers with accommodation that were not certified with a Certificate of Accommodation from the JTK director-general, as required under Section 24D(1) of the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990.

The offences were allegedly committed at 10 different accommodations at Pusat Perdagangan Tasek Mutiara here, between 9am and 1.30pm on Nov 26, last year.

The charges were framed Section 24D(3) of the same Act which provides for a fine of not exceeding RM50,000, in found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutors Siti Syakimah Ibrahim and Zaihas Mohd Syakir Hasfar prosecuted the case while the company was represented by lawyer Chew Jee San.

The court set April 28 for remention. — Bernama