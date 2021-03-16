Kedah MB moots setting up state’s own port authority

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks during a press conference in Alor Setar November 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, March 16 — Kedah will submit a proposal to the federal government on the establishment of a port authority in the state, said Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said based on the economic development in Kedah, there was a need for the state to have its own port authority to coordinate all port-related activities in the state.

“I’m planning to submit a proposal on the establishment of a port authority in Kedah as a lot of development in the state revolves around sea transport, ports and jetties which are (currently) under the purview of Penang Port,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the launch of film The Puppet Master Trilogy here, last night.

Muhammad Sanusi said the establishment of the port authority would also enable more effective monitoring of all jetties in the state as well as curb illegal activities such as smuggling.

“We can work with agencies related to sea transport such as the Malaysian Marine Department, and the Fisheries Department to monitor (the existence) of illegal jetties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said there has been an upward trend in Langkawi’s tourist arrivals after the island was placed under the recovery movement control order on March 10.

He said this has brought a huge relief to the people of Langkawi, especially tourism industry players who rely heavily on tourist arrivals. — Bernama