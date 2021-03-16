Alleging double standard, Muda tells Putrajaya and police to act against ministers and VIPs who breach SOPs

Muda alleged the authorities applied a double standard to VIPs and ministers who violate the standard operating procedures while punishing regular Malaysians. File picture shows police manning a roadblock along Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 16 — The Malaysia United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) demanded today for the police to investigate ministers and very-important-persons who breach Covid-19 regulations.

In a statement, Muda alleged that the authorities have applied a double standard to VIPs and ministers who violate the standard operating procedures while punishing regular Malaysians.

“Muda wants the leadership of the government and police to take action against these double standards that the ministers and VIP are given compared to the public with regards to the health SOPs.

“The responsible parties must investigate all the cases that involve ministers and VIPs and reveal the results of their investigations with fairness,” Muda said in a statement.

Muda pointed out several incidents involving ministers that went unpunished and compared this to a couple who claimed they were fined RM10,000 each last Saturday for not wearing a mask.

It said that till March 14, 458 members of the public have been fined, remanded or released on bail while politicians such as Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa faced no action for not wearing a mask and not social distancing during an event in Desa Petaling on March 13.

The group also cited interstate travel by Annuar, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, MP Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said on March 14 where the group attended a wedding in Negri Sembilan organised MP Datuk Seri Jalaludin Alias.

Besides that, Muda cited Housing and Local Government minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin’s launch of the Malaysia Prihatin Norma Baharu Berekreasi at Taman Persekutuan Bukit Kiara in Kuala Lumpur on March 13. The event proceeded despite difficulties with social distancing.

“Muda urges the government to take action and punish any individuals regardless of their background, status nor influence.

“We are also launching a lapormenteri.com website where we will compile all the complaints and information regarding these ministers and VIPs and make it public for everyone to see and bring to the attention of the authorities,” they said.