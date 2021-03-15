Unemployed man in KL fined RM10,000 for insulting Islam on Facebook

On both counts, Mohd Zahrein was charged with improper use of the network facilities by knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications on Prophet Muhammad and Islam with intent to annoy others through Facebook — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Sessions Court here today fined an unemployed man RM10,000 on two counts of insulting Islam through postings on his Facebook.

Judge MM Edwin Paramjothy meted out the fine on Mohd Zahrein Zakariah, 39, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

The man, who was fined RM5,000 on each count, in default six months’ jail, paid the fine.

On both counts, Mohd Zahrein was charged with improper use of the network facilities by knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications on Prophet Muhammad and Islam with intent to annoy others through Facebook under the profile name of “Semar Tilem”.

The postings were read at UTC Keramat Mall, Jalan Datuk Keramat, here at 11 am on May 8, 2019.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad prosecuted, while Mohd Zahrein was represented by lawyer LA Gomes. — Bernama