Sunway Group expresses commitment to National Immunisation Programme, opens convention centre as first large-scale private vaccination hub

Frontline workers receiving Covid-19 vaccinations at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre, the first private large-scale vaccination centre for the Petaling district. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 14 — The Sunway Group has shown its commitment to Malaysia’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) by designating the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre as the first private large-scale vaccination centre for the Petaling district.

Sunway Group founder Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah said in a statement that the 80,000 square feet convention centre opened its doors on March 10 and will be administering vaccinations for at least 1.8 million people following the vaccination phases released by the government.

“Following the National Immunisation Plan, the centre will carry out vaccinations for healthcare workers in the government and private facilities as well as essential services from February to April 2021, remaining healthcare workers, essential workers and enforcers as well as senior citizens and high risk groups from April to August 2021, with vaccinations for the community at large from August 2021 to February 2022,” he said.

He added that as of March 12, some 1,400 frontline workers have been vaccinated and that those coming to get vaccinated at the convention centre are given free parking.

The Petaling District Disaster Management Committee said that Sunway Group’s commitment to nation building by offering the convention centre as a vaccination centre is instrumental in helping Malaysia reach herd immunity goals.

“Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre has the ideal size, strategic location and infrastructure support we need to ensure a smooth rollout of the vaccinations.

“We are thankful to the Sunway group for its prompt response in offering the convention centre as a vaccination hub and supporting the national immunisation programme,” it said.

Sunway Group Deputy Executive Chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Razman M. Hisham said that Sunway is committed to nation building by offering the convention centre in support of the 80 per cent herd immunity in Malaysia — which will save lives and livelihoods and put back Malaysia on the road to rebuilding economic sustainability.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sunway Group has committed more than RM50 million towards the recovery of the country, including more than RM12 million to support government healthcare institutions and professionals.

Jeffrey has also been appointed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to serve on the Economic Action Committee (EAC) which is a special task force that takes additional necessary actions for delivery of Malaysia’s Economic Stimulus Package in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.