Penang approves moratorium for water, quit rent and business licence fees for tourism industry

GEORGE TOWN, March 12 ― The Penang state government has approved a moratorium for hotels, tourist attractions, travel agencies and theme parks in Penang.

Tourism and creative economy committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the state exco has approved the moratorium for water bills, quit rent and business licence fees for 2021 for these tourism-industry related businesses.

“The state government is aware of the challenges faced by the tourism industry and hope these initiatives will help the industry players to overcome their financial difficulties following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement here.

He said tourism industry players who are interested in the moratorium will need to submit written applications to the respective agencies.

The industry players will need to write to the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), Land and Mines Department and the City Councils respectively to apply for the moratorium.