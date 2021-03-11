Socso CEO: Over RM14.1b in Covid-19 aid disbursed to 2.7 million workers

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said Socso was now continuing its efforts with five initiatives under Budget 2021 and the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (Permai) to ensure no one was left behind during this crisis. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has disbursed more than RM14.1 billion in assistance to over 350,000 employers involving 2.7 million workers under various stimulus packages announced by the government during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Its chief executive, Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said Socso was now continuing its efforts with five initiatives under Budget 2021 and the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (Permai) to ensure no one was left behind during this crisis.

“There’s PenjanaKerjaya which covers hiring incentive, training programmes and youth apprenticeship, extended Job Search Allowance (JSA) under the Employment Insurance System (EIS) and targeted Wage Subsidy Programme for the tourism and retail industry, which was also extended for one month to all employers affected by the implementation of the MCO (movement control order).”

He said this in his speech at the Strategic Partnership Agreement signing between Socso and Universiti Malaya (UM) at the university here today. The event was also broadcast live on Socso’s Facebook page.

Mohammed Azman said the other initiatives under Socso included the SPS Lindung, a fully-subsidised contribution by the government for 100,000 workers from the targeted groups under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme and the Covid-19 Screening Programme targeted for foreign workers nationwide.

“Socso is committed to do the most within its capacity in supporting the people and economy as efficient administration of social security is the key to managing rising unemployment and sustaining livelihoods of people in need of assistance during this pandemic.

“The pandemic has shown how the country cannot be revived without a strong social protection ecosystem in place and this requires close collaboration and synergy between different industry players in the field,” he added.

Socso and UM today signed a five-year strategic partnership agreement, setting a plan of action for the university’s Social Wellbeing Research Centre (SWRC), an Employees Provident Fund (EPF)-endowed centre, to support Socso’s capacity-building objectives and contribute positively to the development of Malaysia’s social security ecosystem through niche programmes.

The partnership focuses on three key strategic areas, namely, capacity building, research and advocacy with the aim to strengthen social security knowledge, and awareness amongst Socso employees and the public.

The agreement was inked by Mohammed Azman for Socso and UM vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Ir Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor. — Bernama