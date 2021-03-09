PSB reps to decide on next Sarawak CM if party victorious in state poll, says president

Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (left), seen with Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, speaks during a press conference March 9, 2021. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 9 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh today said its state assemblymen and party leaders will decide on the chief minister candidate if it wins enough seats to form the next state government in the state election expected to be held later this year.

He said it is premature at this moment to name the candidate for the post.

“The time will come, and then we will decide,” he told reporters after launching the party’s urban task force for the southern region of Sarawak here.

“It should be decided by all the YBs, and party leaders,” he said, using the Malay term for elected representatives.

Wong, who is also the Bawang Assan assemblyman, was asked to respond to comments posted on social media over the position of the chief minister.

Many PSB Dayak members have expressed support for Ba’Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian to be the next chief minister, while others have thrown their backing behind Wong, since he is the party president.

Wong said the party has attracted a huge number of Dayaks as members, attributing this to

PSB Youth leader Johnical Rayong, Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat, former Selangau MP Datuk Joseph Entulu and former Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyallau having joined the party.

Wong also said the party has appointed Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How as its head of the urban taskforces to be set up in southern, central and northern zones of Sarawak.

He said the taskforces will feature members from various professions and will look into issues and problems faced by urban communities.

“They will do an in-depth study on all these issues, and then to come up with solutions,” he said.

See, who was present at the press conference, said the issues include traffic congestion in towns, infrastructure, education and the economy.

He added the threetask forces will also hold townhall sessions with the urban communities.

Meanwhile, party secretary-general George Lo, who was also present at the press conference, said the party will also set up rural taskforces for the southern, central and northern zones of Sarawak later.