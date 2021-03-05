Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 vaccine registration also possible via hotline, website

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said the government has also launched the website and the 1800-888-828 hotline for the people to register. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Malaysians may now register for Covid-19 vaccination through methods other than the MySejahtera application.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said the government has also launched the www.vaksincovid.gov.my website and the 1800-888-828 hotline for the people to register.

“With the addition of the registration method, I hope more people will register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine to be given has been made safe and effective, so there is no need to worry or doubt it,” he posted on Facebook today.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) previously reported that more than 1.2 million Malaysians have registered to get their vaccines through the MySejahtera apps.

Currently, Malaysia is undergoing phase one of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme for the 300,000 medical and 200,000 non-medical frontline workers such as politicians as well as security and welfare officers.

According to Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), until today, 99,616 of the frontliners have taken their first Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine shot around the country.

On Tuesday, Malaysia granted conditional approval for the use of vaccines made by UK firm AstraZeneca and China’s Sinovac.