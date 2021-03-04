Sarawak CM : Baleh Hydroelectric Project expected to come onstream by 2026

Abang Johari said the new hydropower facility will further enhance the state’s renewable energy endeavours. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, March 4 — The Baleh Hydroelectric Project (HEP), with a capacity of 1,285MW, is expected to come onstream in 2026, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

Being constructed by Sarawak Energy, he said the new hydropower facility will further enhance the state’s renewable energy endeavours so as to meet the future growth in organic, industrial and export demand for electricity from Sarawak.

“The federal government’s recent recognition of our large hydro energy potential is another sign of hydropower’s importance in the creation of a prosperous and green economy towards 2030 and beyond,” he said when witnessing the term sheet signing between Syarikat Sesco Berhad and Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd.

Abang Johari pledged that Sarawak would continue its future frontiers including green hydrogen production as well as floating solar in its hydro dams.

Floating solar refers to solar power production panels mounted on a structure that floats, such as on a body of water like a dam.

According to him, the Sarawak government is embarking on green technology through the extension of hydrogen power besides hydro power.

He said the combination of both strategic power source would enable Sarawak to play its role in the global shift amidst the issues of global warming.

“This is in line with the objectives of the Paris Accord as a platform for world economic growth powered by environmentally friendly energy.

“Sarawak, with its abundant source of renewable power as well as its desire to use technology as an enabler, will usher change in its development strategy towards a developed state by 2030,” he added.

Abang Johari believed that all economic sectors would be driven by green technology and this would include reforestation, agriculture and manufacturing.

He said the blueprint would be made public soon after the final draft of the state’s post-Covid-19 economic exit strategy.

In May last year, the chief minister announced the ‘Post-Covid-19 Exit Economic Strategy up to 2030’ with digital economy and environmental sustainability as the two core principles.

Following this, the Sarawak Economic Action Council was also launched.

The chief minister also congratulated Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on the recent discoveries of gas fields offshore Sarawak.

“It is the desire of Sarawak to collaborate with Petronas within the context of the CSA (Commercial Settlement Agreement), as well as to have sufficient and a consistent supply of natural gas as feedstock for downstream gas activities in Sarawak, particularly in the effort to turn Bintulu into a gas hub.”

With this, Abang Johari hoped that Sarawak Energy and Petronas would continue to foster greater collaborations to ensure sustainability and long-term prosperity for all. — Borneo Post