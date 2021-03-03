AirAsia unveils ‘Asean Unlimited’ to ensure smooth take-off when travel returns

An AirAsia plane is pictured on the tarmac of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang August 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Capitalising on positive Covid-19 vaccination developments across the Asean region, low-cost airline AirAsia Group Bhd has revived its engines to ensure a smooth take-off when travel returns by introducing its all-new product, Asean Unlimited.

The Asean Unlimited offers unlimited access to AirAsia’s international and domestic flights, as well as e-commerce delivery services on the AirAsia Asean super app.

Priced at RM599, the pass is available to all Malaysia-based AirAsia BIG Members to purchase from Wednesday (March 3 to 7). BigPay users can enjoy RM50 off.

Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said AirAsia has received many positive responses and support for its new offerings, and wished to continue providing value to its customers.

“As part of our preparations to welcome the recovery of air travel in the region and to further stimulate the local economy, we hope that this product can also serve as a catalyst as the Asean tourism industry gears itself for a post-Covid revival,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, airasia.com chief executive officer Karen Chan said the offerings this time allowing Asean Unlimited pass-holders to redeem unlimited flights both domestically within Malaysia and internationally across Asean (when borders reopen on flight code AK) for future travel from March 17, 2021 to March 26, 2022.

AirAsia said flights redeemed via Asean Unlimited are subject to government taxes and fees, add-ons and other applicable charges. Flight bookings must be made at least 14 days before departure, and are subject to embargo period and other terms and conditions.

In addition, AirAsia said it has also extended the travel period of its previous AirAsia Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia (RM399) from March 31 to June 30, 2021. Launched in June 2020, the AirAsia Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia allows pass holders to redeem unlimited flights (flight code AK) within Malaysia.

The AirAsia X Unlimited Pass (RM499) and AirAsia Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia pass holders are also entitled to Unlimited Free Delivery on airasia shop, food, and fresh from now until June 30, 2021. — Bernama