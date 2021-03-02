Malaysian Armed Forces to set up cyber warfare regiment to strengthen cyber defence, says army chief

Army Commander General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain speaks during an exclusive interview in conjunction with the 88th Army Day at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi March 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has set up a Cyber Warfare Signals Regiment (99 RSPS) in efforts to strengthen its capacity and preparedness in the face of cybersecurity challenges and cyber threats from various domains.

Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said taking into consideration the acquisition of the latest assets and systems, the newly established regiment would enhance and integrate the country’s cyber defence.

“The Army must be agile to change and avoid being exposed to exploitation in cyberspace that can cripple infrastructure and infostructure capabilities,” he told reporters after its launch at the Sungai Besi Perdana Camp, here today.

Zamrose said the setting up of the regiment was proof of the Army’s seriousness in its efforts to enhance its capabilities and preparedness in facing cyber threats and ensuring cybersecurity.

He said in line with the Army’s long-term strategic development plan launched yesterday in conjunction with the 88th Army Day, the acquisition of tactical cyber warfare systems can be implemented in stages.

Zamrose said the Army was optimistic that its enhanced information operations and the setting up of the 99 RSPS would ensure the Army’s information system infrastructure is resilient, highly confidential with high integrity as well as consistent accessibility.

He said 99 RSPS would close the gap of cyber defence and bridge cooperation among government agencies at every level. — Bernama