Jobless woman takes risk of ferrying blind husband to clinic despite not having a driving licence

BATU PAHAT, Feb 28 — Financial constraints force an unemployed senior citizen to send her blind husband to the clinic for treatment each month on a motorcycle despite not having a driving licence and exposing them to the dangers on the road.

Fauziah Ali, 64, said she was forced to do so because it was the only way to send her husband, Mahat Juraimi, 66, to the clinic for his monthly treatment and medicine.

She conceded that she had to budget all expenses tightly including food after losing her income since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘’I used to juggle several jobs for our expenses including looking after the neighbours’ children, cleaning houses and working at a nearby stall before the spread of Covid-19 pandemic put paid to them.

‘’Indeed, I had pondered about the risk of riding a motorcycle without a licence. Each time I ferry my husband to the clinic, we can only pray that we return safely,’’ she said when met by reporters at her house in Taman Bukit Perdana, here, today.

According to Fauziah, she has to pay between RM10 to RM15 if they took a taxi or Grab one way while she needed only RM3 for motorcycle fuel.

She also said she could not leave her husband to go to work as he is suffering from chronic diabetes while she is also looking after her sister, Kamariah Ali, 66.

‘’We have not been having a steady income for a year and have to depend on acquaintances and neighbours for our survival. Our son only started working in Johor Bahru last month and he is not earning much,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, Penggaram Special Co-ordination Committee Welfare Bureau chairman Mohd Hamidi Mad Tap said he would refer the elderly couple’s problems to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the Johor State Islamic Council (MAINJ) Baitulmal.

In the meantime, those who are keen to donate can contact Fauziah personally at 012-726 8110 or Mohd Hamidi, 019-708 6716. — Bernama