First batch of Pfizer vaccine arrives in Sibu

SIBU, Feb 25 — The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived safely at the Sibu Division Pharmacy Office in Jalan Awang Ramli Amit, here at about 2.35pm today.

Escorted by the police, the delivery using an AsiaLink Cargo lorry from Kuching, involved 13,000 doses which are to be administered to 6,000 frontliners in Sibu, Mukah, Kapit and Sarikei.

“A total of 3,576 frontliners in Sibu will receive their first dose tomorrow,” said Sibu Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is also Sarawak Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing.

The vaccine will be administered at the Sibu Hospital, Lanang Helth Clinic and Sibu Jaya Health Clinic.

Annuar said representatives from Mukah, Kapit and Sarikei are scheduled pick up the vaccine tomorrow.

A special aircraft carrying the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Sarawak touched down at Kuching International Airport (KIA) yesterday.

A total of 23,400 doses of the vaccine were transported by Raya Airways flight TH543. — Bernama