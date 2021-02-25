Couple nabbed in Penang after Cambodian domestic worker found with signs of physical torture

The couple, in their 50s and 60s, were arrested at a house in Jalan Perpaduan in Kampung Baru Bukit Mertajam based on information reported to the police. — AFP pic

SEBERANG PERAI, Feb 25 — The police arrested a married couple last night for investigations into the alleged abuse of their domestic worker in Bukit Mertajam here.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief Asst Comm Shafee Samad said the couple, in their 50s and 60s, were arrested at a house in Jalan Perpaduan in Kampung Baru Bukit Mertajam based on information reported to the police.

“We received the tip off about a Cambodian domestic worker who was abused at about 9.30pm last night and a team went to the house to investigate,” he said.

He said the Cambodian, in her 30s, was found lying on the floor in one of the rooms in the house.

“A physical examination of the domestic worker found several injuries on her face, burn scars on her arms, old stitches and other injuries on her body and legs,” he said.

After she was rescued, the woman told the police her employer, the wife, physically abused her.

“The employer allegedly beat her, poured hot water on her and pinched her repeatedly,” he said, adding that the woman has been working for the couple for two years.

The Cambodian woman was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment while the couple were immediately detained to assist in investigations.

Shafee said the case will be investigated under Section 13 and 44 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 for abuse of the vulnerability of a person and to allow the police to take the person into temporary custody.

Section 13 of ATIPSOM carries a prison sentence of between three and 20 years and a fine upon conviction.