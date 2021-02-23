MySejahtera: You can now register for Covid-19 vaccine with latest update

Among the five ways to register, MySejahtera is the easiest way and you can get it done within a few minutes. ― SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― The Covid-19 vaccines have arrived and everyone in Malaysia can soon register to get vaccinated starting from March 1, 2021. Among the five ways to register, MySejahtera is the easiest way and you can get it done within a few minutes. If you’re using an iPhone, you can register your consent starting today.

The MySejahtera app has been updated (version number 1.0.28) with a new section for vaccine registration, but it’s only for iOS at the moment. The Android version of MySejahtera isn’t updated yet and we expect the new version to be released soon.

After updating the app, you should find a Covid-19 vaccination button the home screen of MySejahtera. When you tap on it, you can view and update your profile to ensure that your name, IC or Passport details and phone number is correct.

Once verified, you can proceed to enroll for the vaccination. Take note that Phase 1 which begins tomorrow, February 24 is only for frontliners at the moment. However, you can continue to proceed with the registration process and you’ll be notified when the next phase begins.

To register, you’ll need to answer four questions which include your interest to be vaccinated, if you have any comorbidities, whether you’re a registered as a person with disabilities (OKU) and your current home address. The app recommends that you enable notifications so that you can receive alerts on your vaccination status.

To recap, the first phase will cover 500,000 frontliners from February to April 2021. Phase 2 will run from April to August 2021 and it will cover 9.4 million people which include senior citizens (60 years and above), high-risk group with chronic diseases and people with disabilities.

For the remaining individuals, Phase 3 will start from May 2021 until February 2022 which will cover 13.7 million people. This will include all adult population aged 18 years and above. All citizens and non-citizens are included and the vaccination is offered for free.

For more information on the national Covid-19 immunisation programme, you can visit the official website. ― SoyaCincau