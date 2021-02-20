Dr Noor Hisham: 10 new Covid-19 clusters today, mostly concentrated in Johor

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a daily press conference on Covid-19 cases at the Ministry of Health, Putrajaya February 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Health Ministry recorded 10 new Covid-19 clusters today, with the highest number concentrated in Johor.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of clusters in Malaysia to 1,068.

“As of today, 558 clusters have been deemed as ended, including 11 today. This leaves 510 clusters still active,” he said in a statement.

Today’s clusters include the Jalan Lapangan Terbang cluster in Kulai and Pontian in Johor, the Tanjung Enam cluster in Johor Baru, the Jalan Wawasan 14 cluster and the Batu Dua Setengah cluster, both in Batu Pahat, Johor, the Jalan Perusahaan Satu cluster in Hulu Langat, Selangor, the Perdana Tiga cluster in Gombak, Selangor, the Jalan Pasar cluster in Kota Belud, Sabah, the Jalan Pelabuhan cluster in Manjung, Perak, the Batu Sebelas cluster in Kuala Kangsar, Perak and the Tapak Bina Kasia cluster in Seremban, Negri Sembilan.

“Beginning with the Jalan Perusahaan Satu cluster, the initial cases were first reported on February 4 after targeted screening on factory workers. As of today, 472 people have been screened, with 43 testing positive.

“The Perdana Tiga cluster’s cases were first detected on December 25, 2020, after targeted screening on factory workers. As of today, 87 people have been screened, with 52 testing positive,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The Jalan Lapangan Terbang cluster’s cases were first reported on February 13 following targeted screening on factory workers. As of today, 482 people have been screened, with 41 testing positive.

The Jalan Tanjung Enam cluster’s cases were first reported today following targeted screening on factory workers. Presently 341 people have been screened, with 17 testing positive.

“The Jalan Wawasan 14 cluster’s index case is the 265,716th first detected on Monday (February 15) and involves workers at a factory. As of today, 70 people have been screened, with 17 testing positive.

“The Batu Dua Setengah cluster’s index case is the 230,283rd, first detected on February 4 during a pre-flight departure screening and involves factory workers. As of today, 154 people have been screened, with seven testing positive,” he said.

The index case for the Jalan Pasar cluster is the 252,809th, first recorded on February 11 following screening on symptomatic individuals and involving market workers and their family contacts. As of today, 180 people have been screened, with 13 testing positive.

The Jalan Pelabuhan cluster’s index case is the 261,378th first reported on February 13 following screening on symptomatic individuals among factory workers. As of today, 52 people have been screened, with 15 testing positive.

“The index case for the Batu Sebelas cluster is the 271,720th first reported on Wednesday (February 17) following screening on symptomatic individuals among factory workers. As of today, 22 people have been screened with 11 testing positive.

“Lastly, for today, the Tapak Bina Kasia’s initial cases were first reported on February 8 following targeted screening on construction site workers. As of today, 155 people have been screened with 51 testing positive,” Dr Noor Hisham said.