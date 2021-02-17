Khairy vows that undocumented migrants won’t be detained during Covid-19 vaccination

Innovation, Science, And Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the Covid-19 task force is working with the Home Affairs Ministry to contact foreign embassies, international organisations, civil society and NGOs to assist in assuring undocumented migrants that they will not be detained when receiving their vaccines. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Minister of Science and Technology Khairy Jamaluddin pledged today that the government will not detain undocumented migrants who come forward to receive their Covid-19 vaccines.

The coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme also said the government under the Covid-19 task force (CITF) is also working with the Home Affairs Ministry to contact foreign embassies, international organisations, civil society and non-governmental organisations (NGO) to assist in assuring undocumented migrants of this.

“I think that’s the most important message to give out so that they (undocumented migrants) can come forward freely and that the government will vaccinate them and not detained them,” he said in a press conference today.

MORE TO COME