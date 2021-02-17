Khairy: Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccines will be heavily guarded

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and chairman of the Covid-19 task force. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The police and armed forces will be deployed to secure Covid-19 vaccines in the country against theft and tampering, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

The science, technology and innovation minister said this security will be present both during transit and at the various vaccine storage centres across the country.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will send the police and ATM (Malaysia Armed Forces) to the PSVs. I believe the police and ATM will (secure the areas).

“During this period, (we believe) the vaccines will be something very valuable,” he said in a press conference today.

Khairy is the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and chairman of the Covid-19 task force (CITF).

Khairy was responding to media questions on specific measures that will be taken to ensure the vaccines were not stolen for illegal resale.

Yesterday, Khairy announced that 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be flown in as the first shipment on February 21, with the rollout of the programmes will start on February 26.

The doses are scheduled to be given to the prime minister, Cabinet members, and medical frontliners.

Earlier today, Khairy announced that CITF will support the Health Ministry to ensure the success of the National Immunisation Programme.

He announced that Health deputy director-general (public health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Keong and Deputy Chief of Army Lt. Gen Datuk Mohammad Ab Rahman will serve as the CITF deputies.