Politician, wife charged with drug trafficking, planting cannabis in KL

Politician Adam Asmuni is seen at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — A politician and his wife were charged in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of trafficking in dangerous drug and planting cannabis in their house.

However, no plea was recorded from Adam Asmuni, 35, and Lyiana Roslee, 34, after the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Normaizan Rahim as the case, which involves the death penalty, comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

On the first and second charge, the businessman and his wife were jointly charged under Section 39 (B) (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with trafficking 1.58kg Cannabis and 7.87 litres of the same drug at a house in Duta Residensi, Ampang, here at 7.30 pm last January 20.

The couple was also charged with cultivating nine plants, believed to be cannabis, at the same place, date and time.

The charge, framed under Section 6B (1) (a) of the same law, provides a life imprisonment and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Suriantiazila Muhamad prosecuted, while lawyer Nur Mustanir Md Nor represented Lyiana. Adam was unrepresented.

The court set March 17 for mention.

Earlier in another court, before Magistrate Farah Nasihah Anuar, Lyiana was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for similar charges, which were read out to her last February 1, and then charged again with her husband before Normaizan. — Bernama