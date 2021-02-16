Bukit Aman urges public to be vigilant when pawning valuables to avoid being victims of fraud

The Royal Malaysia Police has asked the public to be vigilant when pawning valuables at pawnshops to avoid becoming victims of fraud. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has asked the public to be vigilant when pawning valuables at pawnshops to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director, Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said this was due to the possibility of unlicenced pawn activities or pawn fraud that took advantage of victims desperate for money.

“The implementation of the movement control order (MCO) since March 18 last year has to some extent affected the income and economic situation of certain groups (of people). For the sake of survival, some pawn their valuables.

“If people want to pawn their valuables, please make sure to deal with licenced pawnshops,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded the public not to transact anything online as pawn activities should be carried out in person at registered business premises.

He said although police had not received any reports on such cases, there was a big possibility of such cases occurring.

Zainuddin said the public should always be vigilant and take note of the relevant procedures and laws to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

“They are also reminded to be thrifty and to prioritise needs,” he added. — Bernama