Veteran economist Hoo Ke Ping dies of a heart attack

The late Hoo Ke Ping was a member of Pertubuhan Intelektual Negara (Pintar). — Picture via Facebook/Hoo Ke Ping

PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 — KSI Strategic Institute economic adviser and political analyst Hoo Ke Ping passed away this morning due to a heart attack.

The veteran political observer died at 9am at his house in Kuala Lumpur.

Pertubuhan Intelektual Negara (Pintar) president Mohd Roslan Mohd Nor in a statement this evening said Hoo’s passing is a major loss for the country.

He said Hoo was very active in giving his views either through WhatsApp groups, social media and mainstream media.

“Hoo gave a lot of views on the country’s economic situation, especially when the country was placed under the movement control order (MCO).

“All Pintar members would like to take this opportunity to express their condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said.

Hoo served as a committee member in Pintar.

Mohd Roslan said the economist was scheduled to appear as part of the panel in National Intellectual titled ‘Vaccine: How Far Can It Be to Be a Saviour’ tonight.

“In honor of his contribution, PINTAR has postponed the National Intellectual webinar scheduled to take place tonight with other panel members,” he said.

Last Monday, Hoo’s comment that the coalition of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno and PAS will win big in the 15th General Election received widespread coverage in the local media.

In an interview with Utusan Malaysia, he said the coalition of Malay parties could win 100 seats among themselves in the next general election and together with their counterparts in Barisan Nasional and Sarawak parties, they could achieve two-thirds majority.

PAS Information Chief, Kamaruzaman Mohamad said Hoo was no stranger to the community because he often talked about current issues in the country.

“The departure of this great figure is a great loss for the country. May all the family members of the deceased be endowed with perseverance in facing this loss,” he said in a statement.