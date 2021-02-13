Pejuang info chief: Mukhriz never said Emergency proclamation should not be withdrawn

Pejuang Information Chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin in a statement clarified that what Mukhriz had actually said the party did not want the 15th general election to be held in the near future due to Covid-19.. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air today denied a news report which claimed that their president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had said that there was no need for the emergency proclamation to be withdrawn.

Pejuang Information Chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin in a statement clarified that what Mukhriz had actually said was that the party to do not want the 15th general election to be held in the near future due to Covid-19.

He said Mukhriz’s remarks were taken out of context during a doorstop interview at a mosque in Jerlun, Kedah today.

“During the short interview, what he had said was that GE15 should not be held any time soon as it would expose voters to Covid-19.

“He also said if a change of government happens it should not involve an election,” explained Ulya.

Ulya said the online news report had wrongly quoted the party president.

Pejuang also provided a six minutes video of the interview during which Mukhriz was asked to comment on the proclamation of Emergency which was declared until August this year.