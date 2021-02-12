Formation of Selangor Perikatan liaison committee proof of PAS’ commitment to realise government’s agenda, says state party chief

Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi said it was also in line with the directive of the PAS Central committee for all states to give their full commitment in defending PN. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 — The formation of the Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) liaison committee is proof of the state PAS’ commitment in realising the PN government’s agenda and maintaining the current government in the spirit of unity of the ummah, said Selangor PAS Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi.

He said it was also in line with the directive of the PAS Central committee for all states to give their full commitment in defending PN.

“It is Selangor PAS’ hope that PN in the state can be successful by celebrating the spirit of political consensus, respect and tolerance among the allied parties and to ensure a strong political cooperation to capture Selangor,” he said in a statement today.

He expressed the need for all party appointments in the state to be discussed and decided at a meeting at the parliamentary level, as well as to be mutually agreed, to reflect the strong consensus in the PN coalition.

“It has to take into account the strength and ability, as well as influence of the parties under the state PN, to form a team that is truly capable and has the ability to influence the grassroots,” he said.

Yesterday, Selangor PN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali announced the formation of the Selangor PN liaison committee, which is chaired by the state Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari. — Bernama