Health D-G: Malaysia's Covid-19 R0 now at 0.9

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the basic reproduction number (R0) for Covid-19 infections was now 0.9 nationally.

The R0 projects the average number of people that each new Covid-19 patient will infect.

“The infection rate of Covid-19 or R0/ Rt on a daily cases estimation on 10 February 2021 for the whole country is at 0.90,” he wrote in his Twitter.

On Tuesday, Dr Noor Hisham said the reintroduction of movement control order (MCO) has been so far successful in reducing the daily new Covid-19 cases.

The R0 must be below 1.0 in order for Covid-19 growth to be suppressed.

Kadar kebolehjangkitan Covid-19 atau Ro/Rt pada jangkaan mengikut kes seharian pada 10 Februari 2021 untuk seluruh negara adalah 0.90. Manakala pecahan mengikut negeri adalah seperti di lampiran. pic.twitter.com/iPf7SdoHe5 — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) February 10, 2021

The MCO was implemented on January 13 and has been extended to February 18.

Aside from the national figure, Dr Noor Hisham said the R0 for Melaka, Selangor, Penang, and Sarawak was 1.17, 1.08, 1.02, and 1.01, respectively.

“Putrajaya and Perlis recorded the lowest R-nought value at 0.72 and 0.73 respectively.

“While Sabah’s R-nought value is at 0.82, Johor is at 0.92, Kelantan is at 0.83, Federal Territory is at 0.97, Labuan is at 0.94, Negeri Sembilan is at 0.97, Kedah is at 0.88, Pahang is at 0.95, Perak is at 0.85 and Terengganu is at 0.86,” he added.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded another 3,288 more infections for a cumulative total of 251,604, of which 52,186 were active. The death toll also rose to 923 yesterday.