Unemployed man charged in Penang with sharing offensive content over social media post calling police ‘dummy’

K. Haridas, 40 escorted by the police to face his charge at Penang Criminal Session Court February 9, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 9 — A 40-year-old man was charged with the sharing of offensive and menacing content in social media at the Sessions Court here today.

K. Haridas was charged with sharing a post titled ‘Talk about GE14- Part 11 #Vote for PH #Kick out BN “So Many Dummy Police Officers in Malaysia”‘ from the website www.makkiada.org on a Facebook page titled “Defend People’s Rights Group”.

He allegedly committed the offence at 12.37pm on March 26 in 2018.

The unemployed man claimed trial to charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nabilah Huda Muhammad Nazim did not offer bail for the offence but asked that the court set a bail of not less than RM30,000 if it is offered.

Sessions Court judge Noor Salha Hamzah set bail at RM20,000 in one surety.

She ordered the accused not to share any other similar posts online.

Haridas was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1998 for sharing of offensive and menacing content online.

The section carries a fine of not more than RM50,000 or a jail term of not more than one year or both and an additional fine of RM1,000 per day the offending item was online upon conviction.