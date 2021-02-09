Perak ex-civil servant avoids jail, fined RM40,000 in corruption case involving RM257,600

Herman Ibrahim at the Sessions Court in Ipoh February 9, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, Feb 9 — A former Perak civil servant was fined RM40,000 in lieu of 16 months’ imprisonment today in a corruption case in which four of his six charges were dropped.

Herman Ibrahim, 46, a former Kumpulan Selendang Perak cultural officer with the state secretariat’s office, pleaded guilty to the remaining two charges today.

Sessions Court judge S. Indra Nehru meted out the fined and ordered Herman to pay RM45,000 to the government for assets seized as part of the case, which include a laundry shop and jewellery.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin prosecuted while Herman was represented by lawyer Khairulazwar Khalil.

Khairulazwar told reporters that the court dismissed the remaining four charges.

“The charges were dropped under the 171(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.

The section of the CPC empowers the courts to account for an existing conviction when considering any outstanding charges against an accused person.

Nurul Wahida said that Herman pleaded guilty to separately accepting RM7,500 and RM18,000 in bribes.

On February 1, Khairulazwar requested for a postponement in the Session Court to negotiate a plea bargain with the MACC.

In July last year, Herman was slapped with three charges for accepting bribes amounting to RM149,600 in November 2018 and February 2019.

The following month, Herman was presented with another three charges of receiving bribes totalling RM108,000 in November 2018.

All the six charges were made under Section 165 of the Penal Code pertaining to the offence of a public servant receiving gratification from those dealing with him in an official capacity.

Each charge is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.