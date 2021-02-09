CIMB Clicks currently unavailable due to technical issue

CIMB Clicks informed customer it is currently experiencing a technical issue and working to restore its services as soon as possible.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — If you’re using CIMB Clicks, it appears that the online banking platform is currently inaccessible at the moment. If you try to login, you’ll be greeted with a pop-up message “System Downtime – CIMB clicks is temporarily unavailable”.

According to the latest message, CIMB Clicks is not available today (9th February) from 4:08pm to 5:00pm. @CIMB_Assists had tweeted to some users, informing that they are currently experiencing a technical issue and are working to restore its services as soon as possible.

As pointed out by one of our readers, the online banking system was not available around 1.20pm. Interestingly, the original downtime message mentioned that CIMB Clicks won’t be available from 13 Jan 2021 02:45pm to 31 Dec 2030 12:00am as per screenshot below.

Obviously, the “9 year” downtime is typo but based on the latest message, the bank aims to restore its service by 5.00pm. CIMB customers are told to check back again after 5.00pm. — SoyaCincau



