Courier company J&T Express explains staff’s violent handling of parcels caught on viral video (VIDEO)

The viral video showed J&T workers roughly handling parcels in a warehouse in Perak. — Screenshot via Twitter/@ixzulazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Local courier company J&T Express today sought to clarify a video recorded by some of its employees on social media, showing their actions that resulted in damaged parcels received by customers.

The company said the issue that caused employees to deliberately mishandle parcels in its sorting warehouse stemmed from a misunderstanding by some workers over bonus payments, and denied that it will deduct the regular wages of staff.

“J&T has given employees year-end bonuses after comprehensive consideration, in accordance with the bonus rules and regulations, and in accordance with the Malaysian Labour Law, full bonuses are paid to employees who have worked for a year. For employees who have worked for less than a year, bonuses are paid according to the length of working time without prejudice.

“Unfortunately, certain employees are not clear about the bonus payment scheme which led to violent sorting of packages on February 4, inciting some employees to make collective disturbances and posting the videos to social media,” the company said in a press statement.

J&T said that the viral video happened at its Perak branch, adding that the incident has been resolved. The management said it is also willing to be inspected by the authorities and undergo supervision.

It said the employees resumed work as usual on February 5 and gave assurances that parcels will be processed and delivered to its customers.

J&T acknowledged some of the complaints made on social media, purportedly by some of its customers who claimed their packages were opened and damaged prior to arrival or that the contents were missing.

The management promised compensation for the damaged goods.

“This is indeed a fault in our management. We have formulated special regulations and management methods for settlement of claims and supervision of similar incidents, and fast settlement of lost packages. We are grateful to the public for their love and support for J&T,” it said.

The company also said that better training will be provided for its staff in dealing with packages.