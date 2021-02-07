CNY reunion dinners ‘allowed’ again, says National Unity Ministry, for families within 10km of each other

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference after inspecting a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur February 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The annual reunion dinner on the eve of Chinese New Year is “allowed” to be held this Thursday during the movement control order (MCO), the National Unity Ministry announced today.

The caveat is that it is limited to families living within 10km of each other, without crossing district or state boundaries, it said.

It also said the dinners are “allowed” for a maximum of 15 close relatives on February 11.

“The National Security Council (NSC) technical meeting chaired by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has agreed to approve the revised SOP.

“The meeting also agreed that religious activities within houses of worship on February 11, 12 and 19 are also allowed subject to strict compliance of the SOP,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The government had been under public fire since it first announced a prohibition on the reunion dinners this Chinese New Year, citing the need to curtail mass gatherings due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in the country, even as it agreed to reopen previously closed economic sectors like night markets, hair salons and car wash outlets following complaints.

MORE TO COME