Former Felda chief Isa Samad convicted of nine corruption charges

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 3, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad was found guilty of nine corruption charges involving RM3 million by the High Court here today.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, when delivering his judgment, said that the prosecution provided sufficient evidence to prove their charges against the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar beyond reasonable doubt.

Mohd Nazlan added that Isa’s defence failed to successfully disprove the prosecution’s case against Mohd Isa, that their defence was based on afterthoughts, had an inconsistent narrative, and was without proper evidence to back their arguments.

“The defence has failed to raise reasonable doubt and the prosecution has managed to prove their case as stated in all nine charges.

“With that, this court finds the accused guilty and is convicted for all the nine charges under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act,” said Nazlan.

MORE TO COME

* Editor's note: An earlier version of this article erroneously referred to Isa Samad as still being with Umno and has since been rectified.