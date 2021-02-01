In memoir, ex-AG says Nurul Izzah expressed family’s distrust of Dr Mahathir in 2016

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar is pictured in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar had related to Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in a 2016 meeting that her family no longer trusted Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, according to a reported excerpt from the former attorney general’s new book.

The report by The Vibes detailed how Thomas had met with Nurul Izzah after he was asked to do so by Matthias Chang, a known supporter of Dr Mahathir, to discuss with the eldest daughter of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was still imprisoned at the time.

“Nurul frankly said that she and her family could never trust Dr Mahathir after what he had done to her father.

“This was perfectly understandable. A predictable human reaction, considering the history of their relationship and the post-1998 episodes,” Thomas wrote.

The report added how that meeting was part of several others he had with Nurul Izzah at his office, where they spoke on the potential benefits of forming an alliance with Dr Mahathir.

Thomas then wrote how Nurul Izzah was left feeling sceptical about the alliance, following a meeting together with Chang at the office of Thomas, who was then still a private practitioner.

“I supported a meeting between the two adversaries. We were aware that many others acted as go-betweens and mediators before the meeting between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim finally took place,” read an excerpt quoted in the report.

Thomas also touched on a surprise visit Dr Mahathir paid to Anwar in court back in September 2016, when the latter was allowed out of prison to attend a defamation trial.

“Apparently, the meeting went well.” Thomas wrote.

Anwar received a royal pardon shortly after the 14th general election.

Thomas then wrote how he felt a formal agreement should have been set over Anwar’s role in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

However, Thomas in his book My Story: Justice in the Wilderness, then went on to criticise Anwar for his conduct after his release from prison.

Thomas wrote that he felt Anwar’s visits to various state sultans upon his release made little sense as the rulers had no direct influence over party politics.

He wrote that such visits could signal that Anwar was building influence among the royal institutions, or could be seen as Anwar shoring up support against his then party colleague Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“Being kept out of the Cabinet only increased Anwar’s insecurity.

“What compounded his doubt of ever becoming prime minister was the apparent tilt, particularly in the first year of Pakatan Harapan’s administration, by the prime minister (Dr Mahathir) toward Anwar’s arch-enemy in PKR, Azmin Ali.” Thomas wrote.

The report also included how the senior lawyer, who in his book, pointed out several instances where Dr Mahathir’s actions had indicated his apparent refusal to pass the baton to Anwar, without citing specific examples.

On his resignation as AG in Feb 2020, the report noted that Thomas vacated his position once he realised the collapse of PH was inevitable following the infamous Sheraton Move coup.

Thomas noted that could not see himself serving the current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had he stayed on in the position, and asserting the Pagoh MP would have not sought for his services.