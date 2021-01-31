Sarawak puts Song, Kapit districts under MCO

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Jalan Kuching, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Jan 31 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today imposed a 14-day movement control order (MCO) in the Song and Kapit districts, after the adjacent districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau.

The MCO for Kapit and Song districts will be from 12.01am on February 2 to 11.59pm on February 15, the SDMC said in a statement.

According to the committee, Kapit district registered a cumulative total of 37 positive cases, and Song, 100 positive cases within the last 14 days.

The districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau were placed under MCO for two weeks from January 16 to 29, and then extended by another two weeks until February 15.

Other districts in the state are placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), with effect from January 16.

Meanwhile, Sarawak reported one death and 135 new Covid-19 positive cases today.

The SDMC said the death involved a 73-year old local man and was the 38th recorded so far in the state.

He was found unconscious by his family members at their house on January 29 and was later taken to the Sibu Hospital.

He was pronounced dead on arrival and RT-PCR test on him confirmed that he was positive for Covid-19.

The SDMC said the man was suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and was coughing over the last three days.

It said Sibu district registered 47 cases today, Miri (32), Bintulu (15), Bau (11), Subis (7), Song (7), Kuching (5), Kanowit (4), Lundu (3), Serian (2), Sri Aman (1) and Sebauh (1), making the cumulative total to 4,450 cases.