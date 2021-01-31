Miri Hospital to resume all specialist services from tomorrow with restricted capacity

Miri Hospital will resume all specialist services tomorrow (Feb 1) after a two-week closure. — Google screenshot

MIRI, Jan 31 — Miri Hospital will resume all specialist services tomorrow (Feb 1) after a two-week closure due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in the division.

The services of specialist clinics at Pakar 2, Pakar 3, Pakar 5 (Eye, Nose and Throat) and Pakar 5 (Eye) were initially postponed from January 18 to 22, and were further extended for additional five days from January 25 to 29.

In a statement yesterday (Jan 30), Miri Hospital informed the public on the capacity restriction at those specialist clinics during operating hours.

“The capacity of patients will be restricted according to each clinic. Members of the public who have enquiry on appointment arrangement can contact their clinic during office hours,” said the statement.

It added that patients must practise punctuality and register at the clinic 30 minutes before their appointment. Patients must also practise social distancing when at the clinic and to leave the premises once their appointment has completed.

For enquiry, members of the public can contact the specialist clinic as follows: Pakar 2 (085-460625), Pakar 3 (085-460626), Pakar 5 ENT (085-460632), Pakar 5 Eye (085-460627).

Miri Hospital also called for full cooperation from the public to strictly comply with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP), and to continue to practise the new normal in their daily lives to reduce the risk of infection and spread of Covid-19 virus. — Borneo Post Online