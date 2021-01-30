Covid: SMK Bukit Besar ordered to close

The school will be closed until February 10 to enable sanitisation work to be carried out at the school.. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 30 — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Besar here has been closed for 14 days as a teacher and a student have been confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Terengganu State Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the closure, from Thursday until Feb 10, was to enable sanitisation work to be carried out at the school.

“The temporary closure of the school was carried out under Section 18 (1) (d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). Consequently, all activities at the school have been postponed,” he told reporters today.

The closure order also caused the face-to-face learning session involving Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates at SMK Bukit Besar to be stopped during that period.

Prior to this, 15 schools were also ordered to close, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kesom, SK Bukit Petiti, SK Pulau Manis, SK Manir, SK Tengku Ampuan Mariam, SK Kedai Buloh, SK Tok Dir, SK Pusat Kuala Ibai, SK Seri Budiman, SK Gong Tok Nasek, SK Sultan Sulaiman 1, SK Paloh, SK Paya Bunga, SK Pusat Cabang Tiga dan SK Bukit Apit. — Bernama