Ahmad Said, wife recover from Covid-19

Former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said and his wife have recovered after being diagnosed with Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook/Ahmad Said

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 30 — Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said was discharged from the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) this afternoon after being confirmed to have fully recovered from Covid-19.

His wife Toh Puan Seri Norliza Mahmud was also discharged at 6.30 pm today.

The former Terengganu Menteri Besar when contacted by Bernama expressed his relief and gratitude over his improved health condition.

“I would like to thank all the health staff at HSNZ who have given the best treatment to me and my family. Likewise, to all those who prayed for our family’s health, thank you very much,” he said.

Ahmad, who is also Kijal state assemblyman, was confirmed positive for the disease on Jan 19 after he felt unwell while gardening. — Bernama