Selangor Sultan calls for moderate Thaipusam celebration

SHAH ALAM, Jan 27 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has urged that the Thaipusam celebration be held in moderation at home and according to the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Istana Alam Shah, in a posting on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, said Sultan Sharafuddin also reminded those who were selected to participate in transporting of the chariot to Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves to adhere to the strict SOPs set by the National Security Council.

“Looking at the Covid-19 statistics in Selangor for the last two months which showed a significant increase in the number of positive cases and deaths, the Sultan also advised all people to continue to follow the guidelines issued by the authorities,” the statement said.

It said the Sultan and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin remained hopeful that this year’s Thaipusam is celebrated in a harmonious and peaceful atmosphere.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also wished a happy Thaipusam celebration to all Hindus in Selangor and throughout the country. — Bernama