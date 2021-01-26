National Unity Ministry: Lord Muruga chariot allowed to travel during Thaipusam under strict conditions to Batu Caves

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Unity today, the chariot journey must comply with strict conditions including to commence at 3am tomorrow (January 27) and returning to the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at 3am on Friday (January 29). ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 ― Special permission has been given for the chariot carrying the statue of Lord Muruga to travel from Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Kuala Lumpur to Sri Subramaniam Temple in Batu Caves tomorrow as it is an important part of the Thaipusam celebration.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Unity today, the chariot journey must comply with strict conditions including to commence at 3am tomorrow (January 27) and returning to the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at 3am on Friday (January 29).

Devotees are not allowed to participate and with no stop at any location on the way to Batu Caves. The same rules also apply during the return journey.

It also said that the ministry will monitor the chariot journey in accordance with the powers stipulated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) to ensure full compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been set.

Previously, the ministry was reported to have stated that Thaipusam celebrations in temples in states placed under the movement control order (MCO) and the conditional movement control order (CMCO) were not allowed.

Currently, all states except Sarawak, have been placed under MCO until February 4. ― Bernama