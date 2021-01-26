Malaysian Armed Forces contributes RM151,000 to veterans impacted by floods in several states

Local volunteers deliver food supplies by boat for the stranded flood victims at Kampung Chenor, Maran in this file picture taken on January 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Department of Veterans Affairs (JHEV) has allocated RM151,000 to 303 veterans who were affected by floods in several states.

JHEV, in a statement, announced that RM500 would be handed to each affected member under the MAF Veteran Caring Programme from tomorrow until Sunday (January 31, 2021) in Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor and Perak.

‘’Priority will be given to MAF veterans or their dependents who were evacuated to relief centres and met the stipulated conditions.

‘’MAF veterans whose houses were damaged by floods and did not receive the contribution could still apply for the Natural Disaster Aid Scheme, based on the eligibility requirements set, via JHEV in their respective states,’’ said the statement.

The statement said that the 303 MAF veterans impacted by the floods were in Pahang (228), Kelantan (29), Johor (23), Terengganu (15) and Perak (eight).

The statement said allocation for the programme obtained from the MAF Veteran Foundation Zakat Fund and the Warriors’ Fund Campaign, would be handed over by the JHEV directors in the respective states.

The cash contribution would then be submitted to MAF veteran representatives in the states when the programme is held while some members would have the contribution transferred into their bank accounts.

This was in line with the concern of Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob over the welfare of MAF veterans who were hit by floods in several states.

‘’The Ministry of Defence will continue to further boost the MAF Veteran Caring Programme through a series of welfare visits in future so that no veteran is marginalised from the incentives provided.

‘’We are sensitive and concerned about the welfare and well-being of the veterans in line with their deeds and sacrifices in protecting the peace and security of the nation,’’ said the statement. — Bernama