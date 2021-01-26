Come clean, is Intan Delima Covid-19 cluster in Kuala Pilah college? Ex-education minister Maszlee asks

In a Twitter post, Maszlee Malik asked Senior Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin to explain, since students and lecturers are still on campus despite the announcement of the cluster. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Former education minister Maszlee Malik today questioned his successor, if the newly announced Intan Delima Covid-19 cluster, involves the Negri Sembilan Matriiculation College in Kuala Pilah.

In a Twitter post, Maszlee asked Senior Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin to explain, since students and lecturers are still on campus despite the announcement of the cluster.

“I was told by many parents and lecturers that this cluster is the Kuala Pilah Matriculation Center. Is this true?” he posted, tagging both Ministry of Education and Radzi’s account.

“And the students and lecturers are still on campus right now? Ask the lecturers, students and parents to confirm.”

Saya diberitahu oleh ramai ibu bapa dan pensyarah bahawa kluster ini ialah Pusat Matrikulasi Kuala Pilah.



Apakah ini benar @KemPendidikan @RadziJidin ?



Dan para pelajar dan pensyarah masih berada dalam kampus sekarang?



Minta para pensyarah, para pelajar dan ibu bapa sahkan... pic.twitter.com/H7sgv5KV2B — Maszlee Malik 🇲🇾 (@maszlee) January 26, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced seven new Covid-19 clusters, one of which is Intan Delima.

MOH labelled Intan Delima as a workplace cluster, whereby the index case for this cluster (Case 154,243) was reported to be Covid-19 positive on January 16, 2021, after the symptomatic individual who has a travel history to Johor, was tested.

“This cluster involves a public education institution that is located between Taman Bukit Intan and Taman Bahagia Delima.

“As of January 26, 2021, a total of 253 individuals were screened, of which 25 cases were detected to be Covid-19 positive in this cluster,” the statement by Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah read.

The matriculation college is situated in between two residential areas with the same names as the ones mentioned, in Kuala Pilah.