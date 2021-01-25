Taiping Prison, staff quarters fall under EMCO for the second time

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a media conference on the development of movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — National Security Council (NSC) has announced that an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be placed on Taiping Prison and its staff quarters for the second time following an increase of Covid-19 infections there.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that 43 Covid-19 positive cases were detected involving 40 inmates and three staff members as of January 23.

“On the advice and risk assessment by MOH (Ministry of Health), the government today agreed to implement the EMCO in Taiping Prison and staff quarters from January 26, 2021 until February 8, 2021,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the order was regulated to facilitate MOH to carry out targeted screening on all detainees, staff and close contacts involved to ensure there is no infection in the community.

The minister said that the standard operating procedures (SOP) for EMCO in prison will be similar to the previously announced regulations which included restrictions of movement in and out and visits by family members are not allowed.

The Prison and Kamunting Correction Centre had previously been placed under EMCO between October 22 and November 4 last year.