Fire razes Timur Laut district police headquarters’ NCID office

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 25 — Files, computers, office equipment and photos were destroyed after a fire broke out in a room at the Timur Laut district police headquarters (IPD) Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), here, today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations officer A’Azelan Hassan said a fire engine was rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 7.55am and the fire was on the fourth floor.

‘’The fire was burning fiercely when we arrived but we managed to prevent it from spreading to other rooms and had it under control in 10 minutes.

‘’The fire was fully doused 15 minutes later,’’ he said when contacted here, today.

He said 40 per cent of the room was destroyed but no one was injured and the JBPM’s forensics team was still investigating to determine its cause.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong said the fire involved an office housing the NCID administrative and photographers’ units.

He said it destroyed several administrative files, photography equipment, computers, electrical equipment and air-conditioning units.

Soffian said no important documents on investigations or exhibits were destroyed and the fire would not adversely affect cases which were still being investigated or still being tried in court.

As such, he hoped the public would stop speculative comments on the fire which could cause unhealthy perceptions. — Bernama